Davante Adams' best landing spots after release by Jets
The New York Jets brought the Davante Adams era to an inauspicious end on Tuesday, releasing the 32-year-old wide receiver after less than a year with the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The move wasn't a surprise; the Jets are likely in the midst of a full rebuild, and keeping a contract like Adams' on the books was never going to be an appealing option for them.
However, it creates a fascinating situation for Adams, who finds himself a free agent for the first time in his career. The 32-year old veteran was still productive last year, putting up a 1,063 yard, eight touchdown season between the Raiders and Jets. But it was his least productive campaign since an injury-plagued 2019 season, and one that will likely have teams wondering just how much he has left in the tank. With all that in mind, where are the best fits for Adams next year? Let's break it down.
RELATED: Jets parting ways with Davante Adams, Allen Lazard proves they wasted 2 years on Aaron Rodgers
Denver Broncos
The Broncos had a surprisingly good season in Bo Nix's first as an NFL quarterback, but anyone who watched them saw they still have some needs on the offensive side of the ball. One of the biggest is at wide receiver, where only Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims posted 500 or more yards.
Adams would give the Broncos an immediate battery mate for Sutton, the kind of player who can open up all sorts of things on the offensive side of the ball for them. With $31 million in cap space right now, they have the money to make a short-term deal work for Adams, and he'd fit nicely with the rest of the receiver room next year.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate need of playmakers in the passing game. George Pickens has all the physical tools of an elite wide receiver, while also having the unique distinction of being absolutely insane. Is he going to make a 45-yard, one-handed circus catch in the end zone? Is he going to throw a temper tantrum on the sideline? Who can say?
The problem is, no one else on the Steelers' roster can make plays in the passing game. Adams would fill that need immediately, giving either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields a steady, consistent, reliable option to stand in stark contrast to the utter chaos that is Pickens. They have $50 million in available cap space, so they can absolutely afford whatever the 32-year-old's asking price ends up being, and he would make the offense more dynamic than they've been since Ben Roethlisberger retired.
Los Angeles Chargers
This is a fascinating option for Adams; the Chargers had a productive passing game last year in head coach Jim Harbaugh's first season. Rookie wideout Ladd McConkey had immediate chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert, while Quentin Johnston put up 711 yards and eight touchdowns on 55 catches.
However, Johnston remains drop prone, and it's hard to see Josh Palmer as more than the occasional deep ball merchant at this point in his career. Adams would give them the kind of number one receiver they were missing last year, and pairing him with Johnston and McConkey would create a terrifying, versatile receiver corps capable of wreaking havoc across the league.
Los Angeles has $55 million in cap space to make a deal work, too, so this one is not outside the realm of possibility.
Tennessee Titans
This might be the meanest option of the four, but there is precedent here. Recent seasons have shown us that there is nothing Tennessee enjoys more than an aging wide receiver who might just be on the downslope of his career. DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Boyd, Robert Woods, Julio Jones; all of these wideouts have signed in Tennessee, and all of them have seen their reputation start to sink after they arrived as age started to catch up to them.
There is on-field logic to this as well; the Titans are looking more and more likely to stick with struggling quarterback Will Levis, and the best way to try and ensure his success is to give him more weapons to work with. Pairing him with Calvin Ridley could give him some room to work as he ages, and the Titans have $35 million to work with.
Would Adams be the latest name in the wide receiver graveyard in Nashville?
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Best landing spots for Darius Slay
NFL: Post-Combine Consensus Mock Draft
NBA:Wilt’s 100-point game remains too wild for some
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA:O’s, Nats finally resolve cable dispute