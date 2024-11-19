Jason Kelce gets dragged by social media for outfit worn during Monday Night Football
By Tyler Reed
If you claim to hate the Kelce brothers, it's probably because you think it is cool to hate popular people. Jason and Travis Kelce have been a bright spot in players becoming part of the media, and Jason has been a homerun addition to ESPN's Monday Night Football crew.
Monday night, Kelce brought out a look that had social media roasting the former Philadelphia Eagles center. Today may not be a good day for Kelce to check his socials if he thought he was bringing heat to the set with his look.
From Smoky the Bear to Zac Brown, comparisons were made by everyone on social media with Kelce's choice of fashion. Who would have thought that fashion would be the talk of the day after a Dallas Cowboys primetime game? Actually, everyone probably thought that would happen.
Even Kelce got in on the action, as Garage Beer posted a photo of one of their cans wearing the now iconic hat of Kelce's. All jokes aside, Kelce is perfect for the media spotlight, and I, for one, think he needs to go even bigger with his wardrobe choices. Maybe a turkey suit next Monday?
