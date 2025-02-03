Browns fans distraught after Myles Garrett requests trade
By Tyler Reed
Stop us if you've heard this before, but it is a sad day to be a fan of the Cleveland Browns. Yes, Browns fans are feeling the pain after reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett requested a trade from the franchise.
Garrett has been the face of the Browns for eight seasons. When times were tough, Browns fans could at least say they had Myles Garrett.
RELATED: Eagles fans could give team an edge in the Super Bowl
Now, it seems like the times are changing. With the news of Garrett's trade request, fans took to social media to convey their pain through memes and GIFs.
Fans are reeling from the Garrett news. Comments about being completely broken are acceptable, given what the Browns have done to this franchise in the past.
The fanbase has watched former quarterback Baker Mayfield find new life with a competent franchise, and now, they may be watching another favorite do the same.
You hear from those who don't root for a team like the Browns, and they say things like, "It's always darkest before the dawn."
That quote doesn't ring true for the Dawg Pound. It has always been dark in Cleveland, and the front office has never seemed to care.
It shouldn't be this way year in and year out for any fanbase, but Browns fans are used to it. Garrett's potential departure is just another knife in the back of a fanbase that has long deserved a winner.
I wish we could say that a winner is coming, but the Cleveland faithful know the truth. Strap in for another offseason of hope dashed with a summer of optimism, and you'll have your dreams dashed by October.
An unfortunate Cleveland tradition.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Magic’s Luka-AD take is worth a look
NBA: Jason Kidd does not look happy with the trade
CFB/NFL: There’s yet another Manning on the way
NFL: Are the Titans really interested in Shadeur Sanders at No. 1?