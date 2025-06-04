EA Sports drops official Madden NFL 26 trailer with first look at gameplay
By Josh Sanchez
We are one step closer to the arrival of EA Sports' Madden NFL 26. On Wednesday morning, EA Sports dropped the highly anticipated official trailer for the upcoming edition of the long-running video game series.
Madden NFL 26, which features Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley on the cover, will be released on Thursday, August 14.
MORE: Eagles will aim to buck 'Madden Curse' after Madden 26 cover reveal
The game is available for pre-order beginning today.
The official trailer for this year's game features our first look at gameplay footage.
For $150, gamers can pre-order the EA Sports MVP Bundle which includes deluxe editions of Madden NFL 26 and College Football 26.
MORE: EA Sports College Football 26 cover unveiled featuring 2 star receivers
The game is available for the PlayStation 5 and XBox Series X|S.
Will you be picking up the sticks for this year's game?
