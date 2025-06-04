The Big Lead

EA Sports drops official Madden NFL 26 trailer with first look at gameplay

EA Sports has unveield the official trailer for Madden NFL 26 ahead of its August 14 release.

By Josh Sanchez

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert celebrates a touchdown on EA Sports' Madden NFL video game.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert celebrates a touchdown on EA Sports' Madden NFL video game. / Matt Zimmer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
We are one step closer to the arrival of EA Sports' Madden NFL 26. On Wednesday morning, EA Sports dropped the highly anticipated official trailer for the upcoming edition of the long-running video game series.

Madden NFL 26, which features Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley on the cover, will be released on Thursday, August 14.

MORE: Eagles will aim to buck 'Madden Curse' after Madden 26 cover reveal

The game is available for pre-order beginning today.

The official trailer for this year's game features our first look at gameplay footage.

For $150, gamers can pre-order the EA Sports MVP Bundle which includes deluxe editions of Madden NFL 26 and College Football 26.

MORE: EA Sports College Football 26 cover unveiled featuring 2 star receivers

The game is available for the PlayStation 5 and XBox Series X|S.

Will you be picking up the sticks for this year's game?

People play EA Sports Madden NFL video game at the Nike store at the Grove.
People play EA Sports Madden NFL video game at the Nike store at the Grove. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

