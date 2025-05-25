Indy 500 live stream: How to watch The Brickyard live online
By Josh Sanchez
Good morning, race fans, it's time for the 109th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Also known as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," the race is round six of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season.
NFL legend Michael Strahan will be driving the pace car at "The Brickyard," which airs on FOX with Will Buxton, James Hinchcliffe, and Townsend Bell on the call.
MORE: Internet becomes obsessed with 'Wienermobile' races ahead of Indianapolis 500
Team Penske star Josef Newgarden is aiming for a three-peat, but he and teammate Will Power will start in the last row after failing inspection for an illegally modified attenuator.
How can you catch the action?
All of the information you need to watch the Indianapolis 500 can be seen below.
MORE: Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull rocks Indy 500 race jacket before WNBA game
Indy 500 live stream & viewing info
Date: Sunday, May 25
Start Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
TV Info: FOX
MORE: Life-size Formula 1 LEGO's dazzle crowd at Miami Grand Prix
How to live stream the Indianapolis 500 online
Your best bet for watching the race is through Fubo TV. Fubo includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Ghost of New York's past, more pushing of tush, Thunder up, and more
NFL: Aaron Rodgers may have revealed his next home while answering fan's question
WNBA: Clay Travis trolls WNBA superstar Angel Reese with outrageous one-on-one offer
SPORTS MEDIA: Tim Cowlishaw takes shot at ESPN during final appearance on 'Around the Horn'
VIRAL: Ronald Acuna Jr. launches home run on first pitch after ACL injury