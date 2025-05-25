The Big Lead

Indy 500 live stream: How to watch The Brickyard live online

The Indianapolis 500, also known as 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing' or 'The Brickyard,' takes place on Sunday, May 25. Here is how to watch the Indy 500 online.

By Josh Sanchez

Racing fans pack the viewing mounds during the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Racing fans pack the viewing mounds during the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Good morning, race fans, it's time for the 109th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Also known as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," the race is round six of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season.

NFL legend Michael Strahan will be driving the pace car at "The Brickyard," which airs on FOX with Will Buxton, James Hinchcliffe, and Townsend Bell on the call.

Team Penske star Josef Newgarden is aiming for a three-peat, but he and teammate Will Power will start in the last row after failing inspection for an illegally modified attenuator.

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden wins the Pit Stop Challenge ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianap
Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden wins the Pit Stop Challenge ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. / Gary Mook/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How can you catch the action?

All of the information you need to watch the Indianapolis 500 can be seen below.

Indy 500 live stream & viewing info

The Borg-Warner trophy is set out ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Borg-Warner trophy is set out ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, May 25

Start Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

TV Info: FOX

How to live stream the Indianapolis 500 online

Racing fans walk through the entrance ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Racing fans walk through the entrance ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the race is through Fubo TV. Fubo includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.

