Indiana Fever’s injury curse gets worse as coach suffers Achilles tear
If there is one word that can be used to describe the Indiana Fever's 2025 WNBA campaign, it's injury. Caitlin Clark is the most prominent name on the list. She's played just 13 games this season. But that's not been all for the Fever.
Sophie Cunningham is out for the season, as are Sydney Colson and Aari MacDonald. Groin issues, ACLs, MCLs, you name it, Indiana has had to deal with it. And as if all this weren't enough already, a member of head coach Stephanie White's coaching staff has now caught the injury bug.
White recently revealed that player development coach Keith Porter had suffered an Achilles injury. This has led to the organization needing to find someone else for the role that can continue to work on the court with the players.
“His spirits are good,” White said. “Keith is just one of those guys that’s always happy, and he’s a very faithful guy. So his spirits are good. I think it’s an adjustment right now because he’s not on the floor. Eventually, once he gets through surgery, he’ll be back on. You’re still going to hear his voice."
The Fever are currently fighting to make it to the playoffs. They're the 8th seed, and are just two wins ahead of the LA Sparks in 9th while being tied in the loss column. If they can make the postseason after this nightmare run, it would be a massive achievement.
