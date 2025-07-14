Hugh Freeze wants Auburn fans to know his golf game won't affect team this season
By Tyler Reed
In one month, the world will feel right again when college football is on our television screens. However, until then, the long wait feels like a punishment.
During all this downtime, stories that would not be headlines during the season seem to take headline priority.
Recently, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze had a conversation with David Pollack on Pollack's show "See Ball Get Ball", and the Tigers' head coach had to answer some questions about his scrutinized golf game.
After a story was published by AL.com about how much each SEC coach plays golf, Freeze came under fire. The Auburn head coach had an answer for those critics after Pollack asked him about his golf game.
"You know, everybody seems to like to talk about my golf game. … I do love golf. I enjoy playing, but what people don’t realize is, you know, I assure you that I never missed a camp day or a recruiting day but if camp got over at three o’clock one day, and Jill and I go out at 4:30, we absolutely might do that. And I’m not apologizing for that part of it. But my focus is 100% on getting Auburn in that win column this fall," said Freeze.
Freeze is entering his third season with Auburn, and the first two seasons have not been up to the standard of Auburn football. This is a make-or-break season, and any leisure time Freeze has, he may want to do privately.
