Paul Finebaum says USC's head coach, Lincoln Riley, has the hottest seat this season
By Tyler Reed
In just over one month, one of the greatest sports that has ever been created will make its triumphant return to our television screens.
Yes, college football will be back in August, and soon, teenagers on a football field will dictate our happiness for an entire weekend.
Media days have begun, and preseason rankings are filling our brains like the sugar plums talked about in 'T'was the Night Before Christmas.'
However, it is never too early to talk about who is on the hot seat. Legendary radio host Paul Finebaum has one name in mind: Lincoln Riley.
During a Thursday morning visit on ESPN's "Get Up", Finebaum mentioned that this could be a make or break season for Riley's tenure with the USC Trojans.
“And you asked the question, why? Because he has simply underperformed. He had a pretty decent first year, but since then, it has been very rocky. And quite frankly, I think he would already be gone if it wasn’t for about an $80 million buyout. Even for Southern Cal, that might be too much money," said Finebaum.
Riley is entering his fourth season with the Trojans, coming off of his worst season, with the team finishing 7-6 in 2024. When Riley joined the program, they were a top contender in the Pac-12. Now, it's a dogfight in the Big Ten.
Could this be Riley's final year with the program?
