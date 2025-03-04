Howie Roseman offers an interesting analogy for winning multiple Super Bowls
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles have become one of the model franchises in the NFL and the architect behind their roster has certainly earned his own praises over the years for developing not one, but two Super Bowl-winning teams during his reign as general manager.
Howie Roseman has been known for being one of the best managers of salary cap space in the league and being a shark when it comes to making deals that benefit the Eagles in the short and long term.
Roseman has been enjoying his time as a Super Bowl champion, again, and was recently asked about his experience as a winner. Let's just say the Eagles executive had quite the interesting response.
According to Roseman, winning the titles is a lot like having sex, with the first experience being very memorable but not necessarily the best one. He went on to say that the Eagles taking down the Kansas City Chiefs to win the team's second championship marked an opportunity for he and his team to have a little more fun.
He's drafted countless superstars over the years like Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Devonta Smith, and more recently Jalen Carter and Quinyon Mitchell, which puts the team in a great position to win more in the future.
While Roseman does have some key decisions to make in free agency soon, with players like Zack Baun, Milton Williams, Mekhi Becton and Josh Sweat looming, Philadelphia could look a little different next season but they should still compete.
