First Opening Day home run makes MLB, Yankees history
Austin Wells led off the New York Yankees' game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday with a home run. All of that is fine and good, but not historical. So what made this one special? Let us count the ways.
Wells was the first catcher in Yankees history ever to bat leadoff, on any day of the season. The Yankees-Brewers game was the first to kick off "Opening Day" around MLB — technically the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs had played two games that counted last week in Tokyo, Japan, but we'll just forget those for the purpose of this exercise.
And that's what makes makes Wells' home run extra special.
Not only was it the first home run hit by anyone Thursday, it was the first leadoff home run ever hit by a catcher on Opening Day, and the first leadoff home run ever hit by a Yankee on Opening Day.
Wells, 25, finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting last season, his first as the Yankees' primary backstop. In 115 games, Wells slashed .229/.322/.395 and hit 13 home runs, while driving in 55.
The Yankees began toying with Wells in the leadoff spot during spring training after hitting him fourth in last year's lineup, behind All-Stars Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, the eventual American League Most Valuable Player.
If Wells felt the need to justify his new perch atop the Yankees' lineup quickly, he found the best way to do so Thursday — and make history in the process.
