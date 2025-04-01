Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton slams the door on possible torpedo bat/injury controversy
New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton said he will use a torpedo bat when he returns from the injured list.
More news: ESPN broadcaster offers optimism about baseball's future on the network
The question was one of the more controversial angles to the story of the "torpedo bats" that exploded over the weekend. Four Yankees hitters — Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Volpe, Jazz Chisholm and Cody Bellinger — used the modified bat design Saturday, when the team set a franchise record by hitting nine home runs against the Minnesota Twins.
Stanton hasn't played this year while he recovers from tennis elbow in both of his powerful arms. If the torpedo bats were to blame, Stanton didn't exactly shoot down the possible link when he said in March that “bat adjustments” he made last season could be responsible.
Tuesday, however, he put the possible controversy to rest.
"You're not going to get the story you're looking for," he told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, "so if that's what you guys want, that isn't going to happen."
More news: 'Fight For Glory' on Apple TV+ amps up the World Series highlight film for the digital age
The so-called "torpedo bats" are nothing new — the Chicago Cubs were using them in 2024. Bellinger had already been swinging one before he was traded to the Yankees in December. The Bronx Bombers began toying with the design last year with help from analyst Aaron Leanhardt, currently the Miami Marlins' field coordinator. Stanton was among the early adopters.
Stanton, 35, hit 27 home runs in 114 games last season. He's the active career home runs leader in baseball, with 429 in 15 seasons with the Yankees and Miami Marlins.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Former MLB infielder discusses replacing Fernando Valenzuela in radio booth
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN's Brian Windhorst breaks silence after LeBron shaded him
MLB: MLB.tv inaccessible on Opening Day because of technical issue
SPORTS MEDIA: Joe Buck's proud dad story about his father, Jack, will warm your heart
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA:Red Sox's $170 million Garrett Crochet contract could pay dividends