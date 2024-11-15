WFAN finds its John Sterling replacement
By Max Weisman
When Alex Verdugo struck out to end the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, an era came to an end at WFAN. John Sterling, who had been calling Yankee games on the radio since 1989, called his last. Sterling announced his retirement from the booth in April but said he would return to do the playoffs.
WFAN, the flagship radio station for the Yankees since 2014, has been searching for Sterling's replacement, and they've now found their guy. Dave Sims, who was the Mariners announcer on Root Sports since 2007, will take over Sterling's duty on WFAN beginning in 2025.
Sims, a Ford Frick Award Baseball Hall of Fame nominee, has experience in the New York market, hosting WNBC's SportsNight from 1986-1988. He also co-hosted a show on WFAN from 1989-1993, was a weekend sports anchor for WCBS from 1995-1998, and was the radio host for the New York Knicks from 1986-1993.
"It’s great to be home," Sims said in a statement. "What an honor to be part of the iconic Yankees franchise. New York is where it all started for me, and I can’t wait for Opening Day and to work with my good friend Suzyn!"
The Yankees are coming off their best season since 2009 but finished with a different result than the 2009 team who won the World Series. One of the biggest steps the Yankees can take towards 2025 is resigning outfielder Juan Soto, who is poised to sign the second-biggest contract in MLB history. New York traded for Soto in December but the superstar outfielder is now a free agent. New York will have to compete with the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers for Soto.
