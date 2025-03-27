Former Dodgers, Yankees infielder discusses replacing Fernando Valenzuela in radio booth
Fernando Valenzuela was part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' Spanish-language broadcast team from 2003 until he stepped away in Sept. 2024 to focus on his health. A month later, as the Dodgers prepared to face the New York Yankees in the World Series, Valenzuela died at age 63.
The story of Valenzuela's broadcasting career is not told as often as his pitching career, but it's an important part of his legacy nonetheless.
Thursday, the job of replacing Valenzuela in the Dodgers' Spanish-language radio booth fell to a man who had never worked a broadcast before last month: former Dodgers and Yankees infielder Luis Cruz.
"I don't like to hear it that way," Cruz said, "because no one can replace Fernando. He's irreplaceable. I'm just here to do a job."
Cruz played 195 major league games from 2008-13. After a modest start to his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cruz signed with the Dodgers prior to the 2012 season and made a surprising impact as the team's starting third baseman.
In 78 games that year, Cruz slashed .297/.322/.431 and quickly became a fan favorite. But by the following season, Justin Turner had surpassed Cruz on the Dodgers' depth chart. His major league career ended with 61 games for Los Angeles and New York in 2013.
Like Valenzuela, Cruz continued playing in Mexico long after his big league career ended, finally retiring after the 2024-25 Mexican Winter League season.
Although "Cochitomania" never took off to the same degree as "Fernandomania," Los Angeles remained close to Cruz's heart. A native of Navojoa, he was hoping to come back to the Dodgers in some capacity all along.
When the analyst spot opened up alongside Pepe Yñiguez and Jose Mota in the team's Spanish-language broadcast booth, Cruz slid right in. A gifted speaker in two languages, Cruz is a natural fit. But his broadcasting experience was limited.
"I have good teachers, good mentors," Cruz said. "Pepe Yñiguez and Jose Mota, we've been practicing every single day. I already did 10 games (in spring training). Every game, I feel better. I'm doing lineups. The last game of the Freeway Series, I did two innings of play-by-play — I'm not going to do that during the season, but if something happens on the road and I have to step in, I'll be able to step in if they need me to."
Cruz, 41, cited his desire to give his five children opportunities to further their opportunities in education and baseball in Southern California as another motivating factor in his move. Coming back to L.A. also gives him a chance to catch up with his former teammates — only one of whom is still playing for the Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw.
"Wow, time goes by fast," Cruz said. "We were ping-pong partners in spring training. We were 1 and 2 in the (clubhouse) tournament. (Kershaw) always beat me."
