Former Braves pitcher, analyst: Jurickson Profar suspension added to 0-7 team's ‘bulls---‘
Speaking on the "Diggin' Deep" podcast with two of Jurickson Profar's former teammates, former Atlanta Braves pitcher Peter Moylan said the 80-game PED suspension recently levied against the Braves outfielder is directly connected to the team's 0-7 start.
"I think the affect it’s had on the clubhouse is obviously visible, with the start the Braves have come off," Moylan said. "It’s not all on Jurickson — there’s obviously some things going on over there that I can’t explain — but I think that hit. After the years of hits that this team’s had, with injuries, having to deal with nonsense, I think everybody’s just looking around at each other thinking ‘uncle.’ Can we just have a season where we don’t have to deal with any bullsh—?”
Neither Moylan, nor Profar's ex-teammates Mike Moustakas or Eric Hosmer, were willing to let the outfielder off the hook for being caught with a banned masking agent in his system. Profar, 31, had a career year last season for the Padres, hitting .280 with 24 home runs and 85 RBIs. He failed the drug test that triggered the suspension after the season.
"As an older player, you just want to hang on," said Moylan, who has also worked as an analyst on the Braves' regional sports network in recent years. "You feel like you’ve still got something to prove and you can still compete, and he did the wrong thing, obviously."
Profar signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Braves in January. He will forfeit approximately $5.8 million in salary while he's suspended, and is ineligible to play for the Braves if they reach the postseason.
For now, that appears to be a moot point.
