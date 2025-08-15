How the Golden State Valkyries can make the WNBA playoffs in debut season
The only WNBA team in the league's history, barring the inaugural teams, to make the playoffs during their debut season is the Atlanta Dream. They did it in 2008, and now another team could be set to match that historic achievement 17 years later.
The Golden State Valkyries are fighting hard in their first season in the league. They currently have a 17-15 record, riding a 5-2 stretch, good for 7th best in the league. The top eight teams qualify for the postseason, and while the Valkyries are currently in position, a spot is far from secured.
So what needs to happen for the Golden State to get off to an explosive start to their WNBA life? Here's a look at some key factors the team needs to achieve playoff qualification.
The first point to consider is that the Golden State is doing this despite injury woes. All-Star Kayla Thornton remains out, as does Monique Billings. However, this has contributed to the team playing at a slower tempo. They now play at a league-low ~77.5 possessions per game. This has allowed them to execute better, and if they continue doing so, results should keep coming.
The second point the team needs to stress is protecting home court. With their upcoming schedule, Golden State has winnable Bay nights: Atlanta (Aug. 18), Phoenix (Aug. 20), and Washington (Aug. 31). If they can secure wins in these games, it should be enough to ensure a record above .500 and thus a spot in the postseason.
The third and final point is that they must adhere to their rotations at this stage. This team has used a league-high number of players amid injuries, so consistency is most important. For head coach Natalie Nakase, sticking to the winning formula appears to be all-important now.
With just six more games to go in the 2025 season, the Valkyries are positioned to achieve something historic this season. Should they be able to see this through, it will lay the foundation for winning basketball for years to come in Golden State.
