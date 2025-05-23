Live Stream Oilers vs Stars Game 2 Free: How to Watch NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs West Final, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars - Game 2
- Date: Friday, May 23
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Dallas Stars in this NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs East Final Game 2 matchup at the American Airlines Center on Friday, May 23rd.
The Stars put on an absolute masterclass in the third period of Game 1, scoring five unanswered goals to secure a 6-3 win and take a 1-0 series lead. Tyler Seguin scored two goals in the game and also set up Mikael Granlund with an assist. It will be tough to repeat the same kind of late-game heroics, but Dallas is at home and could get off to a quick start as they try to ride the momentum from Wednesday night.
Leon Draisaitl was great in the opener, scoring the first goal of the game and then following it up with two assists. He and Connor McDavid (2 assists) are the backbone of the team, and when they are not scoring goals at a prolific rate, the Oilers can face difficult times. Edmonton is built around its offense, but the defense will have to step up if the Oilers want to advance.
This is a great NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oilers: EVEN
Stars: -120
Spread: DAL -1.5 (+190)
O/U: 6.5