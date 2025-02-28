Fans disappointed by Carolina Hurricanes' choice to continue Whalers throwback jersey
By Tyler Reed
Throwback uniforms can be a thing of beauty. When done right, it can easily bring the entire sports world together.
However, there is one way that a throwback can be tarnished, bringing out hate from people you've never heard from before.
That one way is wearing a throwback from a team that was relocated from another city. We've seen the Tennessee Titans do it with a throwback Houston Oilers look.
Now, it is time to make it our agenda for the Carolina Hurricanes to stop wearing their Hartford Whalers throwbacks.
In 1997, the Whalers relocated to North Carolina to become the Hurricanes. All of their history moved to a new city, a city where the majority of the people probably had no clue who the Whalers were.
Fans on social media are not happy with the Hurricanes grabbing a quick dollar with these uniforms, and the time for it to stop is now.
There's no excuse for the Hurricanes to be wearing these jerseys. Could you imagine the Baltimore Ravens wearing a Cleveland Browns throwback? That's what is happening here.
It is time for sports franchises to move on from the past, which was stripped away and only wear the uniforms created for the new franchise.
Are there more important things going on in the world to be passionate about? Sure. But nothing will make me angrier than throwback uniforms being celebrated by a franchise that doesn't even know its past.
