Hilarious 'Fire Nico' Dallas Mavericks jersey signed by Luka Doncic hits auction
By Matt Reed
Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is going to remain public enemy number one within local NBA fans' minds for years to come after trading away superstar Luka Doncic, and now one unique Mavericks jersey going up for auction will certainly be a popular item amongst Doncic supporters.
RELATED: Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential Bucks departure gets a massive update
Goldin Auctions has listed a "Fire Nico" Mavericks jersey that is actually signed by the Los Angeles Lakers talent, and with 19 days remaining in the bidding war the rare item already has a price point at over $1,000.
The NBA world went into a frenzy when Doncic was traded to the Lakers during the regular season, especially considering the fact that Dallas didn't get any kind of significant haul in return before their season went on a downward spiral.
Doncic was met with an incredible ovation during his return to the Mavericks' arena a few months back, and now that the dust has settled it's become very clear that Dallas made a huge mistake letting the Slovenia star go.
