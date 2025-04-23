Nico Harrison Faces Fallout Over Luka Doncic Trade, Says “Judge Me on the Totality”
In a candid media session, Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison addressed the widespread criticism following the controversial trade that sent franchise star Luka Dončić packing. Despite a past that includes assembling a Finals-worthy roster and earning praise as one of the league’s top executives, Harrison is now under fire — and he knows it.
When asked about Dončić’s importance to the fanbase, Harrison admitted he underestimated the emotional weight of the move. “I didn’t know Luka was that important to the fan base… but if we were winning, the outrage would’ve quieted,” he said. Unfortunately, that success never materialized. The Mavericks went just 13-20 post-trade and finished 10th in the Western Conference.
Harrison defended his vision, built around Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, PJ Washington, and Dereck Lively II. “That’s a championship-caliber team,” he insisted, while pointing blame at injuries for derailing their plans.
Some observers, however, believe Harrison is taking the fall for a move orchestrated by ownership. “He’s being paid to take that heat,” one reporter noted, suggesting the decision wasn’t entirely his.
Despite questions about his handling of the media and fan backlash — including “Fire Nico” chants — Harrison remains confident. “Judge me on the totality,” he said, pinning hopes on a 2026 Finals run with a retooled, healthy roster.
But fair or not, his legacy may be sealed. As the man who traded Luka Dončić, Harrison now carries the weight of a decision that might haunt the franchise for years.
