Giannis Antetokounmpo’s potential Bucks departure gets a massive update
Giannis Antetokounmpo's season with the Milwaukee Bucks ended in bitter disappointment after another terrible first-round loss. In 2021, Giannis and the Bucks were on top of the world; Finals MVP and champions, respectively. Four years on, it looks like a departure is inevitable for the Greek Freak.
Antetokounmpo has been quite loyal to Milwaukee in his career so far. But the two-time MVP is a fierce competitor, and the franchise has failed to put winning rosters around him time and again in the last few seasons. This means it's not surprising that Giannis is closer to moving than ever before.
RELATED: Bill Simmons predicts which Lakers star is getting traded this NBA offseason
"The two-time NBA MVP has not made any firm decisions on his Bucks future after the franchise's third consecutive postseason exit in the first round, but, for the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere, league sources told ESPN," Charania wrote.
If Antetokounmpo decides to move, the first question NBA fans will ask is: 'Where to?' The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have both been mentioned as potential suitors for the Greek Freak, but the latest betting odds provide further insight.
Should the Oklahoma City Thunder lose to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, a move for Giannis seems like a no-brainer to pursue.
The Rockets remain favorites, but it is surprising to see the Warriors mentioned, as it's hard to see what assets they could offer in a potential deal.
Whether he stays or leaves, Giannis will be a Bucks legend forever. He gave everything he had to the franchise, and he deserves a serious shot to win more championships and make his case to be considered one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Moms rule, Cleveland's epic fail, balancing scales, and more
NBA: Donovan Mitchell injury, Pacers blowout win put Cavaliers on the brink of elimination
MLB: Dodgers plan to bid on MLB's next luxury free agent: report
CFB: Miami Hurricanes football player allegedly drove car involved in fatal crash
NFL: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' mother shares why she overprotects her son
VIRAL: Bill Belichick has awkward moment at Jordon Hudson's Miss Maine USA pageant