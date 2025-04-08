Hakeem Olajuwon, Victor Wembanyama interaction at national championship goes viral
Victor Wembanyama is currently recovering from surgery after he was diagnosed with a blood clot (Deep Vein Thrombosis) in his right shoulder. It ended his 2024-25 campaign, but it doesn't look like he has been idle while he has been out.
The San Antonio Spurs star was in attendance for the 2025 men's NCAA tournament championship game. During this time, he sat next to one of the NBA's most legendary big men, Hakeem Olajuwon. A video of the two interacting went viral on social media, with fans having varied reactions.
RELATED: James Harden takes a subtle shot at Paul George and Russell Westbrook
"One of the greatest centers of all time with one of the most anticipated center prospects of all time! I wonder what they’re talking about," one fan wrote.
"DO NOT, I REPEAT, DO NOT let Dream get his hands on Wemby in the offseason!!! VW is already a NIGHTMARE for bigs out there. Hakeem sharpens him up?! I don't even want to think about it," another added.
"Wemby will return with a hook shot and insane post moves next year," a third fan said.
"Imagine if he ever get Hakeem footwork, sheeesh good luck lol," wrote another.
Hakeem Olajuwon is one of the premier big men in NBA history, having won two NBA championships with the Houston Rockets along with two Finals MVPs. He is also a two-time Defensive Player Of The Year. That's the sort of career that many are projecting Victor Wembanyama will have.
There is a lot for Wemby to learn from The Dream. Should he get into the lab with Olajuwon and imbibe some of the legend's advice in the long term, it could end up making him more of a problem to face than he already is.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: Walter Clayton Jr. consoles Houston player after Florida national championship win
MLB: Donald Trump met privately with Shohei Ohtani during Dodgers' White House visit
NBA: High school goes viral after debuting LeBron James prom theme
NFL: Adam Schefter will ‘guarantee’ Eagles make ‘a trade or two’ during NFL Draft
SPORTS MEDIA: 'One Shining Moment' highlight video from 2025 NCAA Tournament