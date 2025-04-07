James Harden takes a subtle shot at Paul George and Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Clippers have gone 14-3 in their last 17 games as the team looks to secure an automatic playoff spot in a loaded Western Conference. James Harden has been the main man all season, although Kawhi Leonard's return to form, along with significant contributions by Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell, have also been key to the run.
The Clippers are currently the 5th seed with a 46-32 record, although the three teams below them have the exact same record too. Things are looking good though, and when asked about what has changed for the team, James Harden gave an answer that could be looked at as a shot at his former teammates.
“It’s just different. It’s just different. Different team," Harden said. "We got guys that know their role and know what they’re supposed to be doing consistently on a night-to-night basis. From the beginning of the season. It’s just a different team.”
When asked what makes the team different, he added, "Personnel. You guys know. You know the players we had last year.”
The Los Angeles Clippers were supposed to be a superteam last season when they had both Paul George and Russell Westbrook on the roster. However, injuries and a lack of cohesion cost them. The team lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks.
James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are now the undisputed superstars on the Clippers. They added players like Derrick Jones Jr. and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who have added a different dynamic as well. The Clippers' success will be defined by what they can achieve in the playoffs, but one thing is for sure: no team would be happy about facing them in a 7-game series.
