TCU star Hailey Van Lith bravely opens up about mental health struggles
By Josh Sanchez
Hailey Van Lith has seen a career rejuvenation during her time with the TCU Horned Frogs. After starring at Louisville, Van Lith made the move to the defending national champion LSU Tigers.
Things didn't go as planned under Kim Mulkey, with Van Lith never finding her groove as she tried out a new position.
She decided to finish her college career at TCU, and it has been an overwhelming success.
MORE: Dan Hurley preaches "honor" despite childish rant following UConn loss
Van Lith and the Horned Frogs went 34-3 on the year and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Over the weekend, HVL helped lift TCU to a big win over her former team, Louisville, to advance to the Sweet 16.
Van Lith recorded 16 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists.
MORE: What does a top-level men's college basketball star cost in NIL dollars?
After the game, Van Lith was an open book with reporters and shared her personal journey throughout her college career, speaking about her mental health and how her time at TCU has helped her find a new joy for the game.
It's a rare glimpse at what athletes go through off of the court.
Now that Van Lith has found her new motivation and love for the game, she's hoping to take TCU on a deep run in the tournament.
Up next for the Horned Frogs is a Sweet 16 showdown against another powerhouse, No. 3 seed Notre Dame. The game will go down on Saturday, March 29, at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
SOCCER: The USMNT remains a joke
NBA: Kyrie Irving goes on epic rant about 'stupid' and 'ignorant' racism
NFL: 'Batman' has concerns with Pittsburgh Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers
CBB/CFB: What does a top-level men's college basketball star cost in NIL dollars?
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Viral Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart gets arrested again