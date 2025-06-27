Grizzlies’ 48th pick Javon Small’s grandfather goes viral after Draft Day reaction
The Memphis Grizzlies picked West Virginia Mountaineers point guard Javon Small with the 48th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While the second-round picks often go unnoticed amid all the hype about the lottery stars, Small is among those whose dream has just come true.
It's rare for a late pick in the second round to establish themselves in the NBA, but Nikola Jokic is a prime example of draft position being irrelevant. And even one contract at the professional level can change people's lives, something that was proven by Small's grandfather when he was drafted.
Javon's grandfather couldn't control his emotions as his name was called, and it warmed fans' hearts on social media.
"Man that’s how you know you made it when seeing your gramps hella excited," one fan wrote. "Gotta be a crazy feelin to kno yall lives gon be changed forever," another said.
"I started tearing up seeing this," a third fan said. "So happy for Javon man. He’s gonna kill it at the next level," a fourth fan wrote.
"I know them 'I used to drive him to everything' tears when I see em," said a fifth fan. "This really is what getting drafted is all about, more power to Javon and his family," another said.
Small was asked about his family, and he said, "My family is just my world, man. To see my pop pop over there with me, he took me to every single tournament since I was a little kid, rarely missed any games. That's who I do it for."
This was undoubtedly a big moment for the man and his family, and with the Grizzlies, he will have a chance to prove himself and hopefully cement himself in the NBA.
