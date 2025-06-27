NBA analyst makes shocking Cooper Flagg prediction for rookie season
The Dallas Mavericks did what everyone expected in the 2025 NBA Draft, selecting Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick. It was a no-brainer to pick the Duke superstar with the first pick; he's been one of the most hyped draft prospects in recent history.
The last time there was such a consensus about the No. 1 overall pick going into the draft, it was in 2023 when the San Antonio Spurs grabbed Victor Wembanyama. But former Warriors GM turned NBA analyst Bob Myers thinks that Flagg could be even better than Wemby in one key aspect.
"The unique thing about Cooper Flagg, Malika, is that he impacts winning," Myers said. "More so than a lot of players.
"I'm gonna say something that might be controversial: Victor Wembanyama got a lot of attention being the #1 pick.
"I could see Cooper Flagg impacting winning more than Victor did in his rookie year... The reason is Cooper Flagg is as NBA-ready as they come... He guards. He defends. He blocks. He steals... And he went to a team that is very good already."
It's the last point that's hardest to ignore when it comes to Flagg winning more games. He will be playing alongside the likes of Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, a luxury Wemby didn't have. If he can do better than Victor's 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game remains to be seen.
