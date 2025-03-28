'Good Morning Football' host set to leave NFL Network for ESPN
By Tyler Reed
Some bittersweet news is being reported for those of us who enjoy the 'Good Morning Football' current lineup.
Senior writer at The Athletic, Andrew Marchand, is reporting, along with Front Office Sports, that GMF co-host Peter Schrager is leaving his duties at FOX and NFL Network to join ESPN.
A source tells Front Office Sports that when Schrager lands with the "Worldwide Leader," that he could contribute on NFL Live, First Take, and Get Up.
Schrager's leaving of the NFL Network is a bittersweet moment for fans who have followed his career. The exit ultimately ends one of the greatest tag teams in sports media with Schrager and Kyle Brandt; however, that Disney money is hard to pass up, and getting the chance to work for ESPN is a dream come true for anyone in the sports media business.
Michael McCarthy and Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports state that, "Multiple sources said the contract between Schrager and ESPN is not finalized. But it’s likely Schrager is leaving his long-time perch as co-host of NFL Network’sGood Morning Footballas well as Sunday pre-game appearances on Fox to lengthen ESPN’s NFL talent roster. It’s still to be determined whether Schrager brings his podcast along with him to ESPN."
It will truly be the end of an era for the soon-to-be former NFL Network star. Schrager and Brandt have the potential to be the next 'Mike & Mike'. Let's not let that opportunity go to waste.
