An Augusta member has the most unbelievable job at The Masters every year
By Matt Reed
Rory McIlroy was the talk of the golf world over the weekend after securing his first Masters title and completing the career grand slam by winning all four of the sport's major events.
However, there's a story that doesn't get covered nearly as much as it should because Augusta National allows one of its members to live out one of their coolest golf fantasies during the biggest tournament on the PGA Tour calendar.
Since The Masters has an odd number of players competing during the final two rounds of tournaments, instead of putting out a group of three Augusta invites a "non-competing marker" to play in the event alongside a PGA pro.
This year's marker was Michael McDermott, a CEO and financial planner, as well as a member of Augusta National, Pine Valley and other top country clubs across America. McDermott played alongside Tom Kim this year, and his entire job is to just play golf and make sure that his professional counterpart doesn't have to rush his round.
Technically speaking, the marker doesn't have to complete holes, but they're typically such good amateur players that they can compete alongside the pros to an extent.
In fact, a former non-competing marker named Jeff Knox famously beat McIlroy and Sergio Garcia during previous years' rounds, and that included Garcia even snubbing a handshake from Knox following their round together.
Knox even holds the course record at Augusta National after posting a 61 on the famed course. The best The lowest single round in an actual Masters tournament is jointly-held by Greg Norman and Mark Price, who both posted scores of 63 (9-under par).
