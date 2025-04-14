Rory McIlroy earned some outrageous perks after winning The Masters
By Matt Reed
Rory McIlroy's triumph at Augusta National was a long time coming for a player that waited over a decade between major championship wins, but the Northern Irishman's bittersweet victory at The Masters comes with some even more incredible perks.
RELATED: Newest Masters photographer is a Baseball Hall of Famer
McIlroy joined the exclusive club of players to win the career grand slam - winning all four of the PGA Tour's major events - after defeating Justin Rose in a playoff on Sunday. And while the green jacket is the prize most-commonly associated with winning at Augusta, the other perks of a title are probably even cooler.
The Masters is obviously an extremely exclusive event, with the tournament only sending out invites to players that they want competing or extending the offer to winners of previous tournaments. McIlroy will never have to qualify for the tournament again by virtue of his victory.
Additionally, McIlroy received a tournament record $4.2 million in prize money, as well as a personal locker in the championship locker room, an invite to the champions dinner and of course, a custom green jacket to mark his historic win.
