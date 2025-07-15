Roman Reigns shocks WWE fans after first appearance since WrestleMania 41
By Matt Reed
The WWE Universe has been going through it recently after a number of superstars have been sidelined due to injury, however, one massive name made his triumphant return on Monday Night Raw after months away from wrestling.
RELATED: Triple H gives heartbreaking update on Seth Rollins' latest injury
Towards the end of Monday's show, Roman Reigns "aka the OTC" made his return to the ring during CM Punk and Jey Uso's tag-team match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
The addition of Reigns back onto the WWE roster gives the company a massive lift heading into Summerslam and other major events upcoming, especially as John Cena's time with the brand is less than six months away from ending.
It's an opportunity for Reigns to regain control of WWE as one of the top faces, especially now that Seth Rollins is sidelined with an extended injury that could leave him out for months.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: LeBron's uncertain future, Bears believe, wrestling marathon, and more
MLB: MLB commissioner reveals league wants Automated Ball-Strike system 'next season'
NFL: Former NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater suspended by high school for incredible generosity
NBA: Latest Paul George injury update has Philadelphia 76ers fans worried
VIRAL: Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield chugs beer with fans during golf tournament