GloRilla arrested on felony drug charges less than one week after WNBA All-Star Game
By Josh Sanchez
Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla, who real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested on multiple felony drug charges in Georgia this week.
According to TMZ, GloRilla was arrested and booked in Forsyth County for possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce. Both charges are felonies under Georgia law.
She was released on $22,000 bond later in the day.
MORE: Angel Reese, GloRilla snap epic photo at McDonald's All American Game Sprite Jam Fest
GloRilla's arrest comes less than one week after performing the halftime show at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Details surrounding the arrest are unclear, and no further information is available at this time. GloRilla has not issued a statement or commented on her arrest.
In April 2024, GloRilla was arrested in Georgia on DUI charges after being pulled over for making a U-turn at a red light. Authorities smelled marijuana and alcohol at the scene, and she admitted to drinking earlier in the night.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
