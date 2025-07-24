The Big Lead

GloRilla arrested on felony drug charges less than one week after WNBA All-Star Game

Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla has been arrested on felony drug charges in Georgia less than one week after performing at the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

By Josh Sanchez

Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla performs at halftime during the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla performs at halftime during the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla, who real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested on multiple felony drug charges in Georgia this week.

According to TMZ, GloRilla was arrested and booked in Forsyth County for possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce. Both charges are felonies under Georgia law.

She was released on $22,000 bond later in the day.

Angel Reese, GloRilla snap epic photo at McDonald's All American Game Sprite Jam Fest

GloRilla's arrest comes less than one week after performing the halftime show at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Details surrounding the arrest are unclear, and no further information is available at this time. GloRilla has not issued a statement or commented on her arrest.

In April 2024, GloRilla was arrested in Georgia on DUI charges after being pulled over for making a U-turn at a red light. Authorities smelled marijuana and alcohol at the scene, and she admitted to drinking earlier in the night.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Glorilla at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
Glorilla at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

