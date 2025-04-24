Alijah Arenas, 5-star USC commit and son of NBA legend Gilbert Arenas, hospitalized after car crash
Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, was hospitalized on Thursday after a serious car crash, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Arenas was placed in a medically-induced coma due to the severity of his injuries, according to Charania.
According to TMZ, Arenas crashed his Tesla Cybertruck early Thursday morning, and the car was on fire when rescue crews arrived. Arenas was transported to the hospital in serious condition before being placed in the coma.
Firefighters reportedly responded to a call for a "trapped patient," but everyone in the vehicle had escaped by the time they arrived on the scene.
The cause of the crash was not clear at this time.
The 18-year-old is a McDonald's All-American, and the seventh-ranked player in the country in this year's recruiting class. He's the top-ranked shooting guard, and had interest from Arizona, Alabama, and more top programs before committing to the Trojans in January. He had signed an NIL contract with Adidas back in January, and figured to be one of the top players in next year's NBA Draft class.
