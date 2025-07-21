Gilbert Arenas calls out 'hiding' media over ring culture debate in NBA
By Tyler Reed
It feels like no other sport has the argument of who are the best players to play in their respective sport quite like the NBA.
For years, the greatest of all time debate has been one that has turned friends into bitter rivals. Is it Michael Jordan, or is it LeBron James? The answer to that can never be truthfully revealed; however, the fight will go on.
Another topic that is always heated is ring culture within the NBA. Many believe championships outweigh any other accomplishment a player can do during their career. However, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has found out that is not always the case.
The former Washington Wizards star did a deep dive on how writers came up with the NBA's top 75 players list, and in his research, Arenas found out that rings don't tell the story.
On Sunday, Arenas shared the video of him discussing the list on his show "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas", where he is trying to understand how Allen Iverson was voted ahead of Scottie Pippen.
Everyone knows the resumes of both of those hall of fame players; however, it appears the voters saw Iverson as the better player. That can only mean one thing: ring culture may not be perceived as the end-all, be-all by the voters, compared to how people make the arguments on social media.
