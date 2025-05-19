Gilbert Arenas questions whether Luka Doncic wants to improve on defense
The 2024-25 NBA campaign turned out to be a season from hell for Luka Doncic. Fresh off a Finals appearance, the Slovenian superstar succumbed to a big injury on Christmas Day and was traded by the Dallas Mavericks before he could return.
Luka had a bright stretch with the Los Angeles Lakers to finish the season strong, but the roster was imbalanced. His team lost in five games during the first round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has been endlessly criticized since, particularly for his lack of defense.
While a lot of analysts have gone at Doncic in the aftermath of the Lakers' exit, Gilbert Arenas has been quite supportive. Even he questioned whether Luka has the will to improve on defense while discussing the coming season, though.
“I think he’s gon get in better shape,” the three-time All-Star said. “Defense? I don’t know nothing about that. Either you play defense or you don’t… I don’t see him just trying to be some lockdown defender.”
Doncic's future remains a question mark, although he did tell ESPN's Malika Andrews that he would be staying in Los Angeles. He will need to take his conditioning and his defense a bit more seriously this offseason.
The 26-year-old has been an MVP candidate for five out of his seven NBA seasons. He has made the All-NBA First Team five times and been a Western Conference Finals MVP. He also thrives on animosity. With everything that's been said about his defense, it's impossible to write off his potential improvement.
