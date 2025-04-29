Former NBA All-Star says Giannis Antetokounmpo should team up with Luka Doncic
Since becoming an NBA champion and winning Finals MVP in 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo's career with the Milwaukee Bucks has stalled a little.
Despite multiple MVP-level seasons from the Greek Freak, the Bucks have failed to make a deep playoff run. If they lose to the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 on Tuesday, then it will be the third season in a row they have lost in the first round.
This isn't good enough considering how good Antetokounmpo has been, and former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer has named the next superstar teammate and destination he should consider.
"If I'm Giannis and I don't wanna go back to Milwaukee, maybe play with Luka?" Boozer said on ESPN. "Maybe go to LA? I'm just saying. If he wants to win..."
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year and has been named to the All-Defensive First Team four times. Were he to team up with Luka Doncic in Los Angeles, conversations would immediately switch to how many championships LA would win with the duo.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is owed $57 million for the 2025-26 season and $62 million for the 2026-27 season. The Los Angeles Lakers would have to trade a ton of salary to get him, and a deal would likely require LeBron James to take a massive pay cut or be included in the trade himself.
Antetokounmpo could be a free agent in the 2027 offseason, which would be a good time for him to team up with Luka without worrying about gutting the Lakers, but that's not anytime soon.
It's hard to see a world in which this happens, but if it does, then a threepeat could be on the cards for LA should they be able to put the right pieces around Giannis and Luka.
