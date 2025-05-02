NBA insider reveals 'team to watch' in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes
By Matt Reed
The Milwaukee Bucks have had more success than ever before in their franchise's history since Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped onto an NBA court over a decade ago, but after winning a league title several years ago it could be time for the Greek star to take on a new challenge.
RELATED: New San Antonio Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich replacement named
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks crashed out of the NBA Playoffs after losing to the Indiana Pacers recently, and while the drama that transpired between the Milwaukee star and Tyrese Haliburton's dad after Game 5 took over headlines there are now a lot of questions about where Antetokounmpo could end up next season if he leaves his Eastern Conference team.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst says one team that could push all their cards onto the table for Antetokounmpo's services is none other than the San Antonio Spurs, who could look to pair him with another monster near the rim; Victor Wembanyama.
The Spurs currently have a top 10 pick in this year's NBA Draft, as well as many picks other the next few seasons, which could be enticing for a team like Milwaukee if they look to rebuild after trading away Giannis.
The prospects of having two of the elite big men on the same team would be something the NBA hasn't seen in a very long time, especially considering how well both Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama can also stretch the court with their passing and shooting abilities.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Angels make injured list decision after Mike Trout's latest knee ailment
NBA: Tyrese Haliburton's dad banned indefinitely from Pacers NBA Playoff games
NHL: Utah Hockey Club may have accidentally leaked new name
KENTUCKY DERBY: Xavier Legette earns a dream chance to create content at Kentucky Derby
VIRAL: Travis Kelce, 'backup dancer' Justin Timberlake break into routine on golf course