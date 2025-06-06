Friday Roundup: What the 'Hali', Rodgers finds new home, O Canada, and more
By Tyler Reed
The weather is warm, and the sports calendar continues to heat up with the recent action in the NBA Playoffs and Stanley Cup Playoffs.
We've got an action-packed week to break down, and there's no other way to get caught up than to give your eyes the pleasure of the Friday Roundup.
Let's get to it!
Holy Haliburton
So much for the Oklahoma City Thunder being monster favorites to win the 2025 NBA Finals. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton took those odds and shined them up real nice and placed them in a place where the sun doesn't shine with his now iconic game winner in Game 1.
Please, basketball gods, let this be a classic seven game series.
Welcome To The Pitt
Aaron Rodgers has finally made his decision on where he will play in the upcoming season, and Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be, excited?
If 2021 Rodgers shows up, Steelers fans could be in for a treat. However, the times have changed, and this has all the makings of another ugly marriage between a quarterback and the Steelers.
One Step Closer
The Edmonton Oilers have a chance to extend their Stanley Cup Final series lead with a win Friday night against the Florida Panthers.
Sure, there's probably some in Canada hoping the Oilers lose. However, Connor McDavid and company are the only hope for the country to bring the cup back in 32 years.
Knicks Make Change
The New York Knicks front office must have been disgusted with the team's success, as they made the decision to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in nearly three decades.
Maybe it pays to stink and still be one of the most iconic franchises in the NBA. It seems that's what everyone wants in New York.
They've Got The Look
Call me old-fashioned (because I'm old), but the new Orlando Magic uniforms are the best in the league.
A throwback with a splash of new era, if the Magic ever go away from this look, then they shall be cursed from ever reaching the NBA Finals again. Something they're already doing a good job of.
Sold
Jerry Reinsdorf has struck a deal with Phoenix Suns owner Justin Ishbia to obtain controlling interest of the Chicago White Sox after the 2034 season.
You have to be a real sicko to want to own the Suns and the White Sox. Or maybe just a billionaire that loves sports.
Cover Star
Madden fans got their first look at the newest version of the iconic franchise that will be available on August 14th.
A trailer for Madden NFL 26 shows off all the details in the latest edition, which includes cover star Saquon Barkley's now iconic leap that will be overused by everyone online. Imagine getting beat on a last-second leaping touchdown by a lineman. It will happen. Bookmark it.
Thoughts For Jay Harris
Longtime SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris recently revealed that he is battling prostate cancer. We are all wishing Harris a speedy recovery in his battle.
Beadle vs. Smith
Michelle Beadle did not hold back her feelings on Stephen A. Smith after it was announced that Smith would be taking her timeslot on SiriusXM.
I won't pretend to be well-versed in this issue, but the Smith being everywhere all the time thing has to feel like oversaturation. Right? Whatever the case may be, Smith inviting Beadle on his first episode in that timeslot would have everyone in the sports world tuning in. Do it!
Happy Henry
Dan Patrick may have given Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry the greatest reason to rush for 2,000 yards this upcoming season.
If Henry were to hit the 2,000-yard mark this season, then Adam Sandler will put Henry in one of his movies. Seeing Henry absolutely truck Nick Swardson or David Spade in Grown Ups 3 will do numbers.
Skip Hates Divas
A lot of news went down this past week, meaning that Rodgers joining the Steelers may not have gotten all the headlines it would have normally. However, Skip Bayless made sure to chime in on the move by the Steelers.
Bayless seemed to be disgusted by the move from the Steelers, calling Rodgers a washed-up diva. Fall can't come soon enough.
Don't Run Him Out Of Town
Leave it to the media to try and run a great player out of town because their team stinks. Listen, fans of teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates need a Paul Skenes.
Times can get really dark when your favorite team is never good. That is why the people of Pittsburgh need Skenes for the long term. Stop trying to run him out of town. Let Skenes become a legendary Pittsburgh sports figure.
National Donut Day
Just when you thought things were going well with your diet, here comes National Donut Day to throw a wrench in those abs you've been looking to see for the first time in over a decade.
Yes, today is National Donut Day, and everyone should celebrate accordingly. For myself, I think I will DoorDash a donut and maybe an apple fritter from my local spot. Oh yeah, support the local donut shop.
Can you believe we've fallen forward into another Friday? Folks, soak it in, we've made it! Let's get the weekend started with some Ice Cube, and settle in to what should be a weekend to remember.
Find a way to get out of any plans you may have made for this weekend. Tonight, the boys on the ice will give us a great appetizer into a weekend that will give us Game 2 of the NBA Finals and some more college baseball and softball.
We hope today is a good day for you, and may you get your donut and forget about anything that has happened at the office this past week. This Friday Roundup is for you.