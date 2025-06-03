The Big Lead

Stanley Cup Finals TV schedule 2025: Full list of games for Oilers vs Panthers

A Stanley Cup Finals rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers kicks off on Wednesday, June 4, as we crown a 2025 NHL champion.

By Josh Sanchez

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid moves the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola.
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid moves the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The 2025 Stanley Cup Final is set and will officially kick off on Wednesday, June 4, at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This year's final is a rematch of 2024, which went down to a wire in an epic Game 7.

The Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers take on the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers in the championship series, with the Panthers aiming for a repeat.

When and where can you tune in to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final?

The complete viewing schedule for the rematch between Edmonton and Florida can be seen below.

Stanley Cup Final TV schedule: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid moves the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad.
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid moves the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Game 1: Panthers at Oilers, Wednesday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Game 2: Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Game 3: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4: Oilers at Panthers, Thursday, June 12, 8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 5: Panthers at Oilers, Saturday, June 14, 8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max *
Game 6: Oilers at Panthers, Tuesday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS *
Game 7: Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 20, 8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max *

* If necessary

