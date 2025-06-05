Dan Patrick offers Ravens star Derrick Henry chance to work with legendary actor
By Matt Reed
Derrick Henry is still one of the toughest players in the NFL to tackle at any given time, and the Baltimore Ravens superstar appears to have a lot left in the tank despite the typical notion that running backs start to trend downwards after hitting age 30.
Henry and the Ravens are coming off of a strong season in 2024 after reaching the AFC Divisional Round, but as the veteran running back continues to get older it's more clear than ever that his window to win a Super Bowl is closer in, especially when Baltimore has to deal with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow on a yearly basis in the AFC.
ON a recent episode of The Dan Patrick Show, Henry joined the program and had a fun conversation with Patrick about his favorite celebrity and actor; Adam Sandler. That led to the host issuing a challenge to Henry ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
"You know what I'm going to do?" Patrick asked Henry. "I'm going to text [Sandler] today and ask if he'll send a video and then I'll send it to the Ravens... And if you get to 2,000 yards, I'll get you into a Sandler movie."
Given the way that last season ended for Lamar Jackson, Henry and Co., Baltimore will be out to prove their doubters wrong after their narrow loss to the Bills. Henry also finished just 79 yards away from 2,000 in his first season in Baltimore, so it's very possible that the all-time great RB could eclipse that mark for the second time in his career.
