Stephen A. Smith to launch two new shows with SiriusXM
Stephen A. Smith has firmly established himself as arguably the biggest face of NBA media. His work with ESPN saw him recently sign a deal that pays him $20 million a year. However, he's far from done just yet.
Smith has his podcast, on which he discusses sports as well as various current events. While his expertise is very much within the NBA, Stephen A. has shown that he has the chops to commentate on pop culture as well as political happenings. He is now set to receive another platform.
"Stephen A. Smith has signed a multi-year agreement with SiriusXM that will see him hosting and executive producing two new shows, including one that does not include sports content," said a report from the Hollywood Reporter.
"Starting in September, Smith will host a new daily sports talk show, which will air on Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82), in which he will offer his takes on the biggest sports headlines.
"He will also create a “weekly current events, pop culture and social commentary-focused show,” which will air on a non-sports SiriusXM channel to be announced at a later date.
Despite having been in the broadcasting game for over two decades already, Smith's star shows no signs of waning. This latest announcement goes to show just how popular his opinions are. 2025 might just be the year of the Stephen A.
