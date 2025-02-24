Henry Cejudo demands rematch with Song Yadong after eye poke halts UFC Seattle main event
By Simon Head
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo may have ended up on the wrong end of a technical decision on Saturday night at UFC Seattle, but he maintains that he didn't lose his main event fight with Chinese contender Song Yadong.
Cejudo faced Song in the headline bout in Seattle, and found himself in serious distress when he was poked in the eye by two of Song's fingers during a messy exchange during the third round of their bantamweight bout at Climate Pledge Arena.
After the eye poke, the bout was paused and Cejudo was given a five-minute injury timeout to recover. But, although he eventually resumed the action after using the full time available, it was clear that the 2008 Olympic wrestling gold medalist was severely compromised.
And, after telling his corner that he couldn't see, the referee stopped the bout at the start of Round 4. With the eye poke ruled as an accidental foul, the bout went to the judges' scorecards, with Song getting the nod based on how the first three rounds of the fight were scored.
The result added insult to the injury already sustained by Cejudo, who took to social media after the fight to share his frustration at how the fight, and the result, panned out.
"Thank you to all of my fans and all of my haters," Cejudo posted on Instagram.
"Well that's not how I wanted the night to end for the fans, for Song, and definitely not for myself. We need to run this fight back ASAP!!!
"Dana White, I heard what you said but I encourage you to reconsider. All respect to Song, you are a warrior... but you did not win this fight and I did not lose.
"We have unfinished business. And I know that you agree. Run. It. Back."
Unfortunately for Cejudo, that request seems unlikely to be granted, with UFC president and CEO Dana White telling reporters backstage after the fight that he had no interest in booking a rematch.
"Not at all," he said, bluntly.
"Not even a little bit. I just don't want to see it again."
