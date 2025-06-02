Bill Simmons predicts ESPN will mess up Inside the NBA
With the conclusion of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks, something else also came to an end. Following over two decades of covering the NBA, TNT will no longer be involved with broadcasting the league starting next season.
When this news was first announced, many were concerned about what might happen to the iconic Inside the NBA show.
However, it was announced that they would be moving to ESPN to join the network's basketball coverage. While many are excited that the beloved Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal will stay on air, Bill Simmons doesn't think it's going to go all that well.
"I think ESPN is gonna f--- the show up. I think they're gonna f--- the show up," Simmons said on his podcast.
"Unless they completely change how they do commercials, the show is gonna to be different and people are going to be pissed. And Barkley and those guys are going to be pissed, and I think it's gonna go badly."
What makes Inside the NBA so fun is the easy repartee between Chuck, Shaq, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny 'The Jet' Smith. Their tendency to veer off into rants and spout some truly out of pocket but hilarious nonsense has endeared them to basketball fans for years.
Whether they'll be able to continue being their best and uncensored selves on ESPN remains to be seen. It might not be the same, but as long as the crew are allowed to continue the way they have been, it's hard to imagine it being unsuccessful.
