An NFL 18-game regular season seems inevitable at league meetings
By Matt Reed
The National Football League has become bigger than ever, and with all that extra exposure the league is certainly going to capitalize on that momentum as much as they can. Commissioner Roger Goodell has been adament about creating a lot of NFL initiatives over the years, including expanding internationally with games in London, Berlin, Brazil and even Australia.
RELATED: NFL banning the Tush Push continues to gain steam with competition committee
At this week's NFL league meetings, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about another hot topic involving the league; the potential to expand the regular season to 18 games. Tomlin suggested that it was only a matter of time until the NFL goes that route, especially as the subject gains more steam.
For many NFL fans, the prospects of an 18-game season might be a positive because it means more football, however, the players might not feel the same way as they're already putting their bodies on the line over a long season.
The big benefit to expanding the regular season has long been the idea that the extra game would help align the regular season and playoffs so that the Super Bowl finishes on Presidents Weekend, so many workers would have off the following Monday.
Many even expect the 2026 NFL season to be the first season where 18 games could be implemented given the date of the Super Bowl on Feb. 14, 2027.
