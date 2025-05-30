Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette hilariously mic'd up during Stanley Cup playoffs
By Tyler Reed
The storybook would not write a happy ending for the Carolina Hurricanes in their quest to hoist another Stanley Cup.
The Hurricanes were bested by the Florida Panthers in five games, giving the Panthers their third straight Eastern Conference Finals crown.
It wasn't meant to be for the Hurricanes, but that doesn't mean the fans did not enjoy themselves along the way.
During Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Bleacher Report had Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette mic'd up, and it created instant entertainment for all who have watched.
In the clip shared by Bleacher Report, Legette was going through all the emotions during the game. The Panthers looked like a kid in a candy store when the physcality got up close and personal to him on the glass.
Legette even had to give a shoutout to Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while watching the action.
The Panther definitely brought in some personality when they drafted Legette out of LSU in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Legette seemed to enjoy himself, even though he had to witness the home team's successful season come to a heartbreaking end. However, in just a few short months, Legette will be able to bring smiles back to the faces of the Carolina faithful when the Panthers take the field.
At least that's the hope.
