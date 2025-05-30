Chip Kelly's comments on Ashton Jeanty's stance go viral for all the wrong reasons
By Tyler Reed
The Las Vegas Raiders have handed the keys to the kingdom to former Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll.
Carroll had major success in his run with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, the Raiders' ownership and front office are hoping for the same for a team and fanbase that has been starving for a winner.
The new Raiders coach has also seen success at the college level, winning multiple national championships with the USC Trojans. Another coach who saw a lot of success at the collegiate level is Carroll's now offensive coordinator with the Raiders, Chip Kelly.
Kelly is coming off of a national championship season of his own, as the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach was the offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes this past season.
Now, Kelly will get to work with the best running back from this past season in college football, Ashton Jeanty.
The former Boise State star was the first selection of the Carroll era in Las Vegas, and now he is looking to make a name for himself in the NFL.
Jeanty would intimidate defenses with his stance in the backfield in college. However, Kelly isn't a fan of it.
When discussing the change in stance to the media, Kelly mentioned that it is a three-inch difference, so it shouldn't be a big deal.
However, the internet has now run with those comments, and you know exactly where that conversation is heading. Give us all the brain rot, please.
