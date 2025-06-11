Former NFL GM calls out 'irrelevant' Aaron Rodgers after signing with Steelers
By Matt Reed
The Pittsburgh Steelers have certainly had some interesting reactions from their fans and the general public after bringing in veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, but a lot of the talks recently haven't been positive when discussing him.
Rodgers is entering his 21st NFL season after joining from the New York Jets, and despite all the success that he's had in the league one former league general manager isn't sold on what the Steelers can do with him leading the way after the team let Justin Fields and Russell Wilson move on this spring.
ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum had some harsh words for Rodgers on 'Get Up,' suggesting that Pittsburgh won't be able to accomplish anything with the 42 year old leading Mike Tomlin's team.
"Aaron Rodgers is going to be irrelevant by Thanksgiving," Tannenbaum said on ESPN. "A non-playoff team. A 42-year-old quarterback, who's a legend that's going off into the sunset... They're the third-best team in the division."
While the Steelers have made the playoffs in four of their last five seasons, there will certainly be pressure on Rodgers and Co. to deliver after bringing in star receiver DK Metcalf and once again betting on a veteran quarterback to lead the offense into the 2025 season.
Pittsburgh did also draft Ohio State quarterback Will Howard later in the 2025 draft, which was another point Tannenbaum brought up if things don't go well for the Steelers at some point.
