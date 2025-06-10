DeMarcus Cousins nearly fights fans in Puerto Rico, has drinks thrown at him
DeMarcus Cousins hasn't been in the NBA since 2022, when he played on the Denver Nuggets. The center has spent his time in various overseas leagues trying to get back to the league.
Boogie was a 4-time All-Star during his prime, and an excellent player, but he is no longer close to the player he used to be. Despite this, he's enjoying his second run with the Mets de Guaynabo in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional in Puerto Rico.
RELATED: NBA star Nikola Jokic appears happy in Serbia despite missing out on NBA Finals
On Monday night, Cousins was involved in scenes reminiscent of the 'Malice at the Palace'. Having gotten into a heated altercation with a fan courtside that nearly came to blows, DeMarcus was ejected. As he made his way off the floor, madness ensued.
Fans were riled up as the 34-year-old made his exit. Many were seen waving goodbye and even flipping the big man off. One fan in particular got too close, and Boogie swatted their hand as he was passing by.
This led to the fan throwing their drink at Cousins. Another fan followed suit. An enraged DeMarcus tried to go back and fight those fans, but was stopped by several members of security as well as the police who were present.
Following this ejection, Cousins' team lost, 101-92 to Vaqueros de Bayamon, where JaVale McGee, Theo Pinson, and Danilo Gallinari play. He is sure to receive a significant ban after trying to fight fans, and this could see the former All-NBA talent even retire.
