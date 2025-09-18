The Big Lead

Former NBA star Patrick Beverley gives big retirement update

Patrick Beverley might just be ready to hang up his shoes, which would bring an end to one of the NBA's most entertaining careers.

By Divij Kulkarni

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley gestures towards the crowd following a play against the Indiana Pacers.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley gestures towards the crowd following a play against the Indiana Pacers. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Patrick Beverley has had an interesting NBA career, to say the least. He made it to the league after being well into his 20s, and carved out a role for himself as a defensive pest and a team player. His longest stint was with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he's made three All-Defensive Teams, too.

Beverley proved that he wasn't a scrub, but he's also never been a star. In fact, the 27-year-old journeyman role player spent the last year playing basketball in Tel Aviv. And considering that he hasn't gotten any offers from NBA teams this offseason, it might spell the end for Beverley's playing career.

"If I don't play basketball soon, I'm going to retire," Beverley claimed on his podcast. He might still get offers from Europe and across the world, but it's hard to see any other outcome than PatBev retiring if he's hoping to hear from an NBA team at this point.

The good thing from Beverley's perspective is that he's made a niche for himself in sports media already. His podcast is one of the more popular athlete pods, and Beverley regularly goes viral for his extremely candid style and outlandish takes.

He's currently been beefing with Trae Young after implying that he's achieved more than the Atlanta Hawks star guard in the league. That might just be the way forward for Pat; everyone knows he is more than capable of generating views and clicks like perhaps no other NBA personality.

