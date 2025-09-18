Mark Cuban unwittingly led Pablo Torre to evidence about LA Clippers investigation
As Pablo Torre's investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers' allegedly circumventing the salary cap to sign Kawhi Leonard continues, new facts are emerging that don't look favorable for the franchise. Owner Steve Ballmer's investments in Aspiration seem to suggest that Pablo Torre might be right.
It's hard to say what the NBA will do if such a high-profile scandal is proven to be true. One of the prominent figures suggesting that it hasn't happened, though, is Mark Cuban. And in his vehement defense of Ballmer and the Clippers, Cuban's actions seem to have induced the opposite effect than what he intended.
RELATED: Adam Silver responds after Pablo Torre calls out NBA Commissioner in Clippers scandal
"Two weeks before Kawhi's first 'no-show' payday, the Clippers bailed out Aspiration with a $21M deal signed by the team CFO," PTFO posted on X. "Yes, Mark Cuban sent Pablo Torre down this rabbit hole: 'He literally described exactly what they did,' a source says, 'to circumvent the cap.'"
Cuban had suggested that if the Clippers wanted to pay Leonard under the table using Aspiration, they would have just bought more carbon credits. This led to Torre uncovering that the organization had indeed prepaid for $21 million worth of credits, which ended up keeping the company afloat.
Now, it's hard to say this evidence is conclusive. However, as the facts continue to come to light, public opinion seems to be going against Ballmer and the Clippers. Even if the league doesn't end up finding them guilty, it's hard to see the franchise and Kawhi's presence there going back to anything resembling normal following this.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
THURSDAY ROUNDUP: Cubs end drought, Ben Johnson silences Tom Brady drama, and more
CFB: 2025 Heisman Trophy odds: New favorite emerges entering Week 4 of college football season
NFL: NFL Hall of Famer dispels myth of halftime adjustments with hilarious quote
GOLF: Golfer who won two majors, $14.7 million suddenly announces retirement at 40
SPORTS MEDIA: Molly Qerim 'abruptly' resigns from ESPN First Take, Stephen A. Smith says
VIRAL: Cardi B announces pregnancy with NFL star boyfriend Stefon Diggs