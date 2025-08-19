Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron offers impressive NFL comparison for Arch Manning
By Matt Reed
The LSU Tigers put together one of the more dominant college football seasons while Ed Orgeron was coaching current NFL stars like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, but it's his former quarterback that reminds him a lot of an emerging talent with the Texas Longhorns.
Arch Manning has received significant hype heading into the 2025/26 college football season, and during a recent podcast appearance on Pardon My Take, Coach O discussed how he feels the Texas quarterback could turn into the next Joe Burrow.
Burrow was a national champion alongside all the elite talent that LSU boasted, many of whom have gone on to the NFL since then. Many expect Manning to take that same path in the next two years, just like his relatives Archie Manning, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning all did before him.
“And I'll say this conservatively … but Arch is as close to -- or maybe as good as -- Joe [Burrow] as I've seen," Orgeron said during his Pardon My Take interview. "And I've never said that about anybody”
Archie recently stated that his grandson won't come out of college until the 2027 NFL Draft, but teams across the league will surely still be keeping close tabs on the potential superstar as next April draws closer.
