Former BYU football star Jake Retzlaff completes surprise transfer to Tulane
By Matt Reed
One of college football's more talented signal callers is moving schools just weeks before the season kicks off, but his pathway back to being a starting quarterback won't be easy after everything he endured at BYU.
Former BYU Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff has committed to playing at Tulane this upcoming season, however, he will only have the chance to be a walk on and earn his starting spot that way, according to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.
Retzlaff ultimately decided to leave BYU after he was facing a seven-game suspension stemming from allegedly breaking the school's honor code. The quarterback was accused or rape charges earlier in 2025, however, they were dropped after Retzlaff admitted to having sex with the female accuser, which went against BYU's premartial sex policy.
